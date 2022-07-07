Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel made everyone fall in love with them for their lovely chemistry in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Soon after airing on TV for the first time, the show instantly became a fan favourite and both the actors gained massive recognition for their characters Raman Bhalla and Ishita. However, there was a time, when the show faced criticism from the Pakistani Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for showing intimacy.

Advertisement

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the daily soap ran between December 2013 to December 2019 on Star Plus. The show also featured, child artist Ruhanika Dhawan along with Anita Hassanandani, and Aly Goni, among others.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, back in 2016, in one of the episodes, Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel’s characters were shown getting too close. However, the sequence lead to upset the Pakistani Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and taking to their official Twitter account, PEMRA issued a notice to the Pakistani channel Urdu1, which aired the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

As per their notice, the June 1, 2016 episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was shown characters engaging in indecent activity. According to the PEMRA, the sequence violates the Electronic Media Ordinance 2015. As reported by DAWN, the Pakistani Electronic Media Regulatory Authority received complaints from viewers who claimed the scenes between Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel’s characters weren’t appropriate for the family audience.

“The TV channel had been warned earlier as well when it showed questionable scenes on April 17, 2016. The channel was asked not to air dramas that would go against the rules set by PEMRA,” the statement read.

Later when the news went viral, reacting to it Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi spoke with the Times of India and told, “My sari was properly pinned up and intact. We haven’t shown any nudity. I believe our romance was so convincing that people imagined more than what was shown. Such is the power of this medium. We have an amazing viewership in Pakistan and want them to know that our show is not a typical saas-bahu saga. My character is a strong and progressive woman with family values. I love watching Pakistani shows, too. Art and artistes need to be promoted. I am positive that the issue will be resolved.”

While Karan Patel said, “It is really sad news. Fans of the show from Pakistan are some of the warmest fans we have and it would be very sad to lose such viewership! I hope things get sorted out and we keep entertaining our fans from around the world.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: When Ankita Bhargava Opened Up On Karan Patel Parting Ways With Kamya Punjabi & Said, “It’s Not Like I Entered In His Life & He Decided To Break-Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram