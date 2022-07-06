Kapil Sharma and his team have taken the show overseas for their North American tour. The show was previously planned to bring one of its gigs to New York on 9th July 2022, but now the show has been postponed. Yes, you read that right.

Recently a local promoter Sam Singh explained how the show got postponed but didn’t reveal any dates for the same. Kapil’s international show was looked forward to by many of his fans who are left upset after the postponed time.

Explaining the news on social media, local promoter Sam Singh took it to his social media account and shared that the show is due to arrive on a specific date. He wrote on social media, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.”

When asked if the show was postponed due to the case Amit Jaitly had recently put on Kapil Sharma, the person said, “This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case.”

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma recently landed in legal trouble after Sai USA Inc company filed a lawsuit against him for missing shows during his North American tour in 2015. As per the contract made with them, the comedian was signed for 6 shows in North America, out of which he only did five shows which did not work for the company. As per Times of India, Amit Jaitly said that Kapil Sharma had promised them to pay for the losses saying, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.”

