India’s one of the biggest yet most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season. Right after the finale of last season, speculations started among netizens about the contestants. While, the makers are on the hunt for perfect celebs to enter the show, but seems like fans might have to wait a little longer to watch their favourite Salman Khan-led show.

Although the last season had an interesting bunch of contestants but still the show failed to maintain its top position on TRP charts. Tejasswi Prakash was declared as the winner, while Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up, followed by Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty and Nishant Bhat.

Coming back to the topic, Bigg Boss 16 is currently the most awaited show and many are hoping to see some amazing contestants and fireworks in the show. However, as per Tellychakkar, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is also returning this year which might play spoilsport for BB fans. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Every year Bigg Boss airs in October, but as per reports, the channel is planning to launch the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in September. This means BB16 might be pushed forward and it is being said that the Salman Khan-hosted show will now kick start in December.

As per earlier reports, actors such as Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi have been approached by the makers but nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT is also creating a lot of buzz lately. After Karan Johar decided to step down from hosting many celebrity names came forward. Among them was Ranveer Singh and many portals claimed that he has been confirmed to take over the show from KJo.

Soon after the news went viral, Ranveer’s team declined such reports and said, “This is absolutely untrue. It’s not fact-checked and nothing is brewing in this regard. Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time.”

