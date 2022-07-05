While the official list is yet to be announced by the makers, we bring you the tentative list of contestants who will participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Read on

Story: From the past few weeks, the digital version of TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT, is in the news. The digital show, whose first season was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar concluded last year. The first season, which had Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin and others as a contestant, saw TV actress Divya Agarwal emerging as a winner.

Now the rumours of Bigg Boss OTT’s 2nd season have already made headlines but who will host the show is yet to be confirmed.

As fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss OTT 2, numerous names are popping up that are making their place in the contestant lists. While the official list is yet to be announced by the makers, we bring you the tentative list of contestants who are likely to participate in the show. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, three names from the TV industry are confirmed and they are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s good friend and Pavitra Rishta actor Mahesh Shetty and Pratigya actress Pooja Gor.

Yes, you heard that right! However, the other celebs that are expected to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Lock Upp contestants Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Sambhavna Seth, Anushka Sen, Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar, Baseer Ali, Kat Kristian, Jay Dudhane, Faisal Shaikh, Azma Fallah. Well, apart a couple of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants are expected to participate on the show.

Meanwhile, the show was in the news when rumours of Ranveer Singh hosting the show surfaced. However later, a source close to Bigg Boss OTT stated that the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is not hosting the show and makers want Farah Khan to return and replace KJo.

