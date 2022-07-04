Since morning rumours of Ranveer Singh hosting the 2nd season of Bigg Boss OTT are heavily doing the rounds on social media. Ever since the news of the show’s comeback made headlines, new names have been cropping up. Unlike last season, rumours are abuzz that Karan Johar will not host the 2nd season while Ranveer Singh might.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on Voot saw contestants like Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishat Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal among many others participants.

Finally, a source close to Bigg Boss OTT has put all the speculations to the rest and here’s the truth that we have brought to you. Since morning, it was widely rumoured that superstar Ranveer Singh will host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, a source has confirmed that this news is entirely untrue. A reliable source in the know denied this information vehemently.

A source revealed, “This is absolutely untrue. It’s not fact-checked and nothing is brewing in this regard. Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time.”

Meanwhile, a couple of names of possible contestants have been doing the rounds of media. Reports are abuzz that TV stars Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor will participate in Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier reports were abuzz that Karan Johar apparently denied being a part of the Salman Khan show’s digital version. It was said that after KJo’s rejection, makers are forced to bring Farah Khan back on the show to judge it. While there’s no confirmation on the same, media reports suggested that the makers have approached Khan and the team is in talks with the filmmaker and choreographer.

Coming back, if not Ranveer Singh it would be interesting to see who will then step into the shows of Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

