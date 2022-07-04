After the successful season of Bigg Boss OTT 1 hosted by Karan Johar, a source close to the reality show say that popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced him for the next season.

Advertisement

Nothing has been confirmed officially, though, and no announcement has been made yet.

Advertisement

A source close to Bigg Boss OTT revealed: “Makers have started working on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As they couldn’t get dates from Karan Johar, the makers have finalised Ranveer Singh to host the show. He has earlier worked for the channel for another reality TV show, The Big Picture.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also have five contestants. Popular TV stars Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty and Pooja Gor have been finalised. The source also said that the makers are keen on getting Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey on board, but the actresses are yet to sign up.

Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and Nishant Bhatt was named the runner-up. Popular actress Shamita Shetty made a flurry of headlines during the show.

From the past few weeks, a couple of names for Bigg Boss OTT host cropped up but there was no confirmation on anything. While many said Karan Johar will return as the host, other suggested it could be Salman Khan, who might begin hosting its digital version too. Well, ever since Ranveer Singh’s name emerged we wonder how exciting it will be if Ranveer Singh turns out to be the new host of reality show?

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot Select.

Must Read: Shamita Shetty On Entering Bigg Boss OTT Amid Brother-In-Law Raj Kundra’s Arrest: “I’m Being Paid To Sit In A House, Why Would I Say No?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram