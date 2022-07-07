From quite some time, TV’s most loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing the limelight for very controversial reasons. It all started when the most loved character Dayaben played by Disha Vakani went on a maternity break and didn’t return to the show. It’s been 3 years since and her fans are eagerly waiting for Disha’s come back on the show. Taarak Mehta took another jolt of shock when another leading character Shailesh Lodha stopped shooting for the show.

A few online reports now reveal that Shailesh who portrayed Taarak on the show, will host a poetry-based show.

Looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans won’t have to wait longer to see the new Dayaben on the show as makers have reportedly approached an actress. According to the latest media reports, Taarak Mehta makers have approached TV fame Aishwarya Sakhuja to step into Disha Vakani’s shows. Yes, you heard that right! The actress was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein. The report also stated that Aishwarya Sakhuja’s role has been shortlisted after she delivered an applause-worthy performance in her look test.

According to a report in Zoom Digital, Aishwarya Sakhuja has always been on the makers’ list for Dayaben’s character on the show. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “The makers were keen on an actress who can effortlessly pull off Daya’s spontaneity, as Taarak…. is a cult show and fans still miss Daya. They felt Aishwarya may be a good fit.”

Earlier speaking about Disha Vakani’s re-entry, show producer Asit Kumarr Modi had told a leading portal that if she comes back, it will be very good as she is like a family to the makers. But since her return doesn’t seem to be possible, makers are auditioning for a replacement. The producer said he wants that Dayaben should be back and their efforts are on. Dayaben cannot return overnight as the makers had said they will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time.

