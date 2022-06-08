Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. While all the characters on the show are dearly loved, Disha Vakani’s role as Dayaben and Jethalal found a special place in the audience’s hearts.

Advertisement

Ever since Disha Vakani took a break from the show back in 2017, fans have been eagerly waiting that she will return to the show sooner of later. However, now it seems she is not returning to the show and makers have finally decided to replace her.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi has now cleared the air claiming that a new Dayaben will make an entry to the show. When asked Disha Vakani taking a break 5 years ago, and why makers have finally decided to replace her, the producer said, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting.”

TMKOC producer then went on to add, “We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it’s not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won’t be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated.”

Stay tuned for more updates from Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Finally Breaks Silence On ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani’s Return, Says “It’s Been 5 Years Since She Has Been On A Break…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram