Shailesh Lodha allegedly leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently the most shocking news for the show’s die-hard fans. Post these reports, the actor was often spotted at various public events and on the sets of his new poetry based show. At a recent event where the actor recited Hindi poetry, the small screen star was mobbed by fans and in the video shared by him, many are asking him to stay on the show. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Shailesh plays the titular character in the show since it was first started, although many actors have been replaced but there are few who stayed. It was a major disappointment for fans when Dishka Vakani left the show due to pregnancy but now there are rumours that are claiming her return in the upcoming episodes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha shared his happiness on Instagram where he talked about how the company chose Hindi poetry as their first programme after COVID. In the clip shared by the star, he can be seen getting mobbed by the company employees and clicking selfies with them.

The video shared by Shailesh Lodha garnered a lot of views and netizens were majorly concerned about his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The comments section is full of people asking him to stay in the comedy show.

Reacting to his social media post, a user wrote, “Only one request! Don’t leave TMKOC,” another wrote, “Please don’t leave tmkoc you are heartbeat of tmkoc please,” a third user wrote, “Sir pls don’t leave tmkoc if it’s only rumour then it’s okay but pls don’t say its really going to happen,” a fourth commented, “Ager App Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Show Me Se Nikale Na To Me Show Dekhna Chod Dunga,” a fifh user wrote, “Mehta saab Kab aa rahe ho…?,” another wrote, “Sir aapko jis show ne itna bada superstar banaya usko hi aapne quiet kr diya”

Well, currently it’s unclear if Shailesh Lodha will return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or not and just like others even we hope he comes back.

