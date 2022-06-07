The queen of content, Ekta Kapoor turns a year older today and over the years she has just thrived towards achieving big in every turn of her life. Over the years, she has produced numerous shows which have helped changed Indian television, she’s also known for creating some of the best films and digital shows. Being one of the top personalities in the industry, Ekta has made herself an empire and today let’s have a look at her net worth and the assets she owns.

Starting as an intern, the TV czarina started producing shows by taking finance from her father. Although her initially produced shows didn’t work well but it was Hum Paanch that helped boost her career. Later she felt the letter ‘K’ was lucky for her and went on to make daily soaps starting with the same letter. Her prominent shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more.

Ekta Kapoor dons multiple hats as she is a screenwriter, producer and director, she also knows how to take care of her family. She even has a son named Ravie Kapoor, born on 27 January 2019 via surrogacy. Ekta is joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which was founded in the year 1994.

As reported by IWMBuzz, Ekta Kapoor has a whopping total net worth of 13 Million Dollars which is Rs 95 Crore and she makes more than 1 Crore every month.

House

Ekta owns a luxurious house in one of the posh areas of Mumbai. The house that the producer had bought in 2012 is estimated to be worth 7 Crores. Not just in the city, she also has multiple properties in other cities and nations.

Car Collection

With such humongous net worth, Ekta Kapoor knows how to travel like a real queen. A few years back, the producer fulfilled her dream by owning Jaguar F Pace worth Rs 70 Lakh, she also has Mercedes-Benz S Class Maybach S 500 which costs around Rs 1.86 Crores and lastly, the most expensive car she owns is Bentley Continental GT worth Rs 3.57 Crores.

