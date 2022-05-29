Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the headlines again as its lead actor Shailesh Lodha had quit. There remains no official announcement yet but reports suggest that he’s already moved on to his next project. Meanwhile, Disha Vakani is making her comeback and in addition, another new face has been introduced in the show. Scroll below for all the details.

Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and his search for love could be a whole new spin-off series. For years, he’s been trying to find the ‘right one’ but he’s still the most enthusiastic bachelor waiting to get married. His fans would be excited to now hear that the new face will be playing his love interest in TMKOC.

The mysterious actor that we’re talking about is Khushboo Patel. She’s already made her entry into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with the latest episode and will be seen playing Popatlal’s possible match. Shailesh Lodha fans are upset, but at least TMKOC fanbase has something to look forward to.

Talking about the exit of Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta, Asit Modi recently broke his silence and dodged the question in a smart way. He told Bombay Times, “If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers.”

On the other hand, Mayur Vakani, who is also the real-life brother of Disha Vakani, has confirmed her comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has reportedly also recently welcomed her second child. Given the fact that maternity break was the reason why she left the first time, it is to be seen how things work out this time.

Meanwhile, let’s see if the entry of Khushboo Patel helps Taarak Mehta makers witness a peak in TRPs.

