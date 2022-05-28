Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: The closing arguments have been made in the court yesterday and all that one now awaits is the verdict. A lot of revelations were made and that indeed shook viewers to their core. Not just Hollywood, several Indian celebrities including Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha, Sophie Choudry also picked their sides. Now, Aly Goni has come out in support of the Fantastic Beasts actor. Scroll below for details!

One cannot deny that the trolling trend in India has reached its peak. Whether it is a relationship like Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad or best friends like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, netizens can literally find the most bizarre reasons to backlash them. We have also seen how Rhea Chakraborty went through a witch hunt even before the court’s verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Television actor Aly Goni has pointed out exactly that as he comes out in support of Johnny Depp in this defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He shared a viral clip in which the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor leaves the Virginia court in his car. One can see fans in abundance waiting for him, with placards in their hands showering massive love.

Aly Goni wrote on his Instagram story, “Loved it. Achha hua India mein nahi tha warna logon ne baatein suna ke troll kar kar ke maar diya hota (I am glad that this didn’t happen in India. People would have trolled him and killed him because of this). #MardBhiInsaanHai, #JohnnyDepp.”

Check out the story shared by Aly on Johnny Depp below:

Meanwhile, the defamation trial is going to witness its final verdict soon and fans are hoping that the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard legal war comes to end for once and all.

