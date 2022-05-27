A lot of celebrities have been dragged in the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial that is currently ongoing in the Fairfax County Court in Virginia. Lily-Rose Depp to Kate Moss and James Franco, the suit witnessed mention of many renowned names. Among them also included Elon Musk, who was supposed to testify but later refused to take the stands. Scroll below for how JD fans are now bombarding his comments section.

As most know, pictures of Amber and Elon at Johnny’s penthouse went all viral during the UK trial against The Sun. The actress allegedly had an affair with the Tesla creator and cheated on the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Musk was even supposed to testify in favour of Heard during the current defamation trial but his lawyer later announced that he won’t be taking the stands.

In the latest tweet shared early this morning, Elon Musk created a poll and asked his followers “Who do you trust less?” The two choices were “Billionaires” or “Politicians”. However, several Johnny Depp fan had their own take as they quoted his tweet and captioned it, Amber Heard.

Take a look at one such scenario below:

Amber Heard. https://t.co/QgQBra0VSj — s ᴛ ᴀ ᴄ ᴇ ʏ ミ☆ (@staceymurf) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, yesterday a couple of texts by Johnny Depp on Amber Heard and Elon Musk went viral on social media after they were read out loud in the court. JD in those texts spoke about how the Space X CEO bought the legal team for his ex-wife. He even termed them “mollusk” and mentioned how he would slice off his d*ck.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, took the stands yesterday and ended up breaking down as she asked Johnny Depp to “leave her alone.” She also mentioned how people wanted to kill her and put her baby in a microwave.

