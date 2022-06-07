‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame for her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She then appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. But did you know that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was supposed to do the film? Scroll down to know.

Punjabi actress Sana wasn’t the first choice for Diljit’s film, it was Chhoti Sardani’s actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was first approached for the role. The actress now opens up about missing out on the opportunity. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Nimrit Kaur said, “I was offered Honsla Rakh during Chhoti Sardarni. It was Diljit sir who had reached out himself. He texted me on Instagram and asked if I would test for a part. I woke up to his message and started crying. Shehnaaz ended up doing it. It was sad that I didn’t get to work with him. Lot of things didn’t work out – COVID was at its peak. And again somebody’s miss is somebody’s gain.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia then revealed that a call from casting director Mukesh Chabbra brought her to Mumbai from Delhi. “He was casting for this film which was directed by a new director, who was a New York Film Academy pass out. I sent my audition from Delhi and came to Mumbai for other rounds of the audition. I met the directors and producer. We spoke about the contract and paperwork. They asked me to wait for a few days. I felt this was too easy. I wondered if this was going to happen despite me not being a star kid. It was too good to be true. (But)They never called me again, I waited for a few days and they just kept ghosting me.”

The actress then revealed that being an outsider bagging a role in a film backed by big production isn’t easy. She admitted that the film later went to a star kid without revealing further details. Nimrit then went on to reveal how she bagged Chotti Sardarni.

“Every morning I would pick my jhola and put all kinds of dresses in it, and go for auditions. I made it a point to give 6-8 auditions each day as I only had six months in Mumbai. Somehow I got that audition. I was like I don’t want to do TV. Yet I went for the audition, as I wanted to just face the camera. Even I did a mock shoot. (But) The part went to Niti (Taylor, actor), as I was told that my face is too similar to Surbhi (Chandna, actor). However, that audition got circulated in the TV’s casting director’s space. I was simultaneously offered Bahu Begum, and a bunch of TV projects but I wasn’t creatively inclined towards them,” Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said.

When she auditioned for Chhoti Sardarni and bagged the lead role, she was perplexed by another meaty opportunity that many would kill for. “I still remember I had auditioned for Takht. Shaano (Sharma, casting director)’s team told me to not sign the show and wait a little. There were two characters being introduced that were pivotal to the plot. But I was like I can’t wait, this is a TV show but I’m playing the lead here. I wanted to act so bad,” Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia explained.

