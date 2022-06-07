After staying away from the showbiz for a long time, Shekhar Suman will be seen returning to the comedy genre. Along with Archana Puran Singh, the actor will be seen judging the reality show, India’s Laughter Champion and with these two on board, it is sure that the show will be one hell of a ride. Meanwhile, Shekhar in a recent interview revealed why he chose to do the show and opened up about his reason to stay away from comedy.

For the unversed, Suman made his acting debut opposite Rekha in the 1984 film Utsav. Later, along with films, the actor ventured into television with prominent shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Andaz, Amar Prem, Movers n Shakers, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and many more.

In a recent chat with India Today, Shekhar Suman was asked what attracted him about India’s Laughter Champion due to which he decided to become a judge. He said, “There was a need to have new talents to promote and encourage them. That is important when the right people who know the craft come together. Sony has always promoted these kinds of shows. And I told them I needed to be there and they wanted me. I said if I could be of any help, yes I would love to be there.”

Shekhar Suman further stated, “I am happy that I took this decision because I was staying away from comedy because it had fallen into a gutter. I didn’t want to be a part of it. Because when you are educated, you don’t want to be a part of anything which is crass. I just stayed away from it.”

The actor feels, currently there are more educated and literate people coming back so that was the most important reason for him to return to the small screen in a comedy show.

Explaining how he’s different from other judges, Shekhar Suman said, “As a judge, I don’t just sit there and judge them. I also talk to them. I have a conversation with them. And for that, you need somebody to converse with you. When I met the contestants, I was happy that they were well-read, came from a good family, had a good approach towards life, and their philosophy was different. I immediately said yes, I am doing it.”

