Aashram season 3 which is currently streaming on MX Player has been getting raving reviews from fans. Starring Bobby Deol in the lead as Baba Nirala, the show is making a lot of buzz since season 1, as it exposes the dark realities of religious leaders. Meanwhile, the cast of the show never leaves a stone unturned as they give their 100% to play such amazing characters. Today let’s have a look at how much the actors have charged for the show.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the show also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury in key roles.

Bobby Deol

As per Bollywood Life, the lead actor who plays Godmen Baba Nirala charges somewhere between Rs 1 Crore to Rs 4 Crore for Aashram season 3.

Esha Gupta

The newly introduced cast member, Esha has added a lot more excitement among fans as and for Aashram season 3, the actress takes home around Rs 25 lakhs to 2 crores.

Chandan Roy Sanyal

The actor plays Baba Nirala’s best friend and partner in all the good and bad things, Bhopa. For the Prakash Jha’s show, Chandan charges Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs.

Aaditi Pohankar

Aaditi’s character in Aashram season 3 is one of the most important as she wants to expose the dark truth about Baba Nirala to the outside world. For her role, the actor charged Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs.

Darshan Kumaar

Although his character has been in Aashram from the first season but he recently gained more recognition due to The Kashmir Files. For the Bobby Deol starrer, the actor takes around Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs.

Tridha Choudhury

Her character adds charm to the show and for the Prakash Jha directorial she charges Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

