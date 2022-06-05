Aashram season 3 is currently getting all the praise from the audience. The latest season was the most awaited season as everyone was curious to dive deep into Baba Nirala’s story played by Bobby Deol. Meanwhile, other than actors the set design and shooting locations are also grabbing a lot of attention. We came across the property which is featured in the web show and guess what even you can stay in the luxurious residence. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the latest season also features Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury among others.

Recently, the Line Producer of Aashram Syed Ali spoke to AajTak and shared details about the shooting location of the latest series. He revealed the team shot the series for 2 months in various places in Bhopal and the Baba Nirala’s (played by Bobby Deol) residence shown in the show is the same place they stayed in. The property is known as Noor-Us-Sabah Palace was built by the last Nawab Hamidullah Khan in the 1920s for his eldest daughter Abida.

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace which is spread across a massive 18 acres of land is among the most prominent heritage hotels for the majority of the tourists. In Aashram season 3, there are various scenes including Baba Nirala’s room has been shot in the same palace. Interestingly, the cast and crew members lived in the estate for 2 months and they were charged 70-80 thousand per day which is around 42 to 48 lakhs for their entire stay.

Apart from the property, the hotel is also known for its amazing service, luxurious rooms and restaurant, some of the favourite dishes among travellers include, Galouti Kebabs, Dahi Kebabs and Murgh Rizala. If you’re planning to visit Bhopal in the coming days then you’re in luck as you can actually live in the property and relieve some of the moments.

As per Bollywood Life, in the off-season, the property rates start from Rs 7000 and it goes upto 10000, which is quite affordable and the complimentary breakfast is a cherry on the top.

Aashram season 3 featuring Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala is currently streaming on MX Player for free.

