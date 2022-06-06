Stranger Things season 4 has been breaking records and how. The show released its latest season on Netflix on May 27, 2022 and ever since then it has been trending at the number 1 spot in almost all the countries except for Japan. Yes, you heard that right. Apparently the show couldn’t take over Spy X Family which happens to be an animated show in the country. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Netflix super hit show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton in pivotal roles. The show debuted in 2016 and became an instant hit on the OTT giant.

Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix which happens to have a supernatural storyline with young children resolving the mysteries of their town, Indiana. Season 4 of the same debuted in May end and has been topping charts all around the world except for Japan.

Reportedly Spy X Family which is an animated Japanese show is ruling over Stranger Things 4 in Japan. Out of 93 countries, the Netflix series topped the rating chart in 83 countries and from Bahrain to Latvia and from Chile to Egypt, fans have been going crazy over the newly released season, as reported by Sora News 24.

Usually, Japan is one of those countries that follow the world trends, rather than set them but with Spy X Family, the country is setting new goals for the anime fans in the world.

Meanwhile, the last season of the Netflix series releases on July 1st, 2022 and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

What are your thoughts on Spy X Family trending over Stranger Things 4 in Japan? Tell us in the comments below.

