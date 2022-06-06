After Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, Mika Singh is coming with his own show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. In the upcoming reality show, the singer will be finding a suitable life partner. Recently, there were reports that claimed Urfi Javed has been approached by the makers to spice up the game. Now that the news about her participation escalated, the actress finally breaks her silence about doing the show. Scroll below to know what she said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Urfi came into the limelight after her stint in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. After coming out of the show, the actress remained in the headlines for her quirky and unique fashion choices. Before BB, she has worked in shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more.

Advertisement

Although Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti makers nor Mika Singh have revealed the names of contestants but as per earlier reports, Urfi Javed’s name started making headlines. The report had stated that the actress will be entering the show as a wild card contestant. Now to everyone’s disappointment, Urfi has dismissed the rumours about the same and said she would never do a marriage-related show.

Talking to ETimes, Urfi Javed said, “Lately, I have been seeing a lot of rumours about me doing a Swayamvar show. But I’d like to make it clear that I am not doing the show. Also, I would never do a marriage-related reality show.”

She adds, “I believe marriage is a very sacred and personal thing. So If I were to get married, it would be a very private and personal affair and not on some reality show on Television.”

Earlier talking with the same entertainment portal, Mika Singh spoke about the show and said, “I am looking for love as well as marriage. Love hoga tabhi toh marriage hogi na! Love is blind, pyaar ek second mein bhi ho jata hai and kabhi kabhi time lag jata hai and sometimes hota hi nahi hai. Main show ke end tak pyaar dhundh lunga, phir shaadi bhi kar lunga. Wedding might not take place by the end of the show, but it’s a possibility.”

Meanwhile, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti is already in production and the show is set to premiere on June 19, 2022.

Must Read: Neeraj Pandey On Why He Made ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ In A Documentary Format, “Couldn’t Have Done Any Justice By Recreating It On-Screen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram