It’s Thursday and the TRP rating of how TV shows faired in the week gone by is in. All you TV lovers, we are here to tell you have well your favourite shows have fared whether or not the soap you like has made it to the top. Unsurprisingly, the show reigning this week too is Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa.

Which shows have made it on the list just behind this show? Have any of these daily soap operas climbed the ladder or has one gone down a position? If you want to know all the answers to these questions pertaining to the shows in week 26, then scroll down.

As reports by BollywoodLife, with a rating of 2.8, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and more celebs’ starrer Anupamaa has topped the charts yet again. Despite it yet retaining its first spot, the show has witnessed a 0.3 drop in its rating – last week its rating was 3.1.

Following Anupamaa’s lead is not one but two shows this week – Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein and Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. While Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s YHC was last week also at No 2, the Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer making it to No. 2 is a huge deal given it wasn’t even in the Top 5 in week 25. Both shows did well and got a TRP rating of 2.1.

The third spot this week is a super crowded one. With a rating of 2, four shows occupied the third spot – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Naagin 6 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Imlie fans are thrilled that the show is back in the top five, the current track is still not being liked by fans of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore. The track of Pratha discovering the real mother of Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) has worked well in favour of Naagin 6.

With a rating of 1.9 this week, Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra’s Banni Chow Home Delivery followed the lead.

On a side note: It seems like for some reason the TRPs of all the shows have fallen somewhat this week. Don’t you think so too?

