Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and loved sitcoms in India. However, for a few months, the show and its makers have been making headlines for quite some shocking reasons. From the show’s lead actors quitting to the makers introducing new Nattu Kaka after Ghanshyam Nayak’s death.

It’s been no less than a rollercoaster for sure. Many fans feel that the show has lost its charm while coming a long way. Many actors have quit and have been replaced by other actors, however, two characters, Dayaben and Tarak Mehta played by Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha’s disappearance from the show have left a massive void.

Various reports claimed that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were looking out for the replacement of Disha Vakani, now that Shailesh Lodha has also quit the show, it’s natural that makers are looking to find his replacement too. However, according to fresh reports by ETimes, the makers of TMKOC have now paused their search.

Yes, you read that right. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have put a pause on their search for the new Daya Ben and New Taarak Mehta for the show. It’s been a long time since the show has been missing its charm character after Disha Vakani went on maternity leave. Fans have been eagerly waiting and are now losing their patience, amidst this the exit of Shailesh Lodha was a huge rock bottom for the makers too. Past few weeks many reports claimed that Rakhi Vijan was chosen to play the new Dayaben.

Nevertheless, the reports were rubbished and according to the fresh reports, the makers have put a pause on looking for a replacement. The reports also claim that the makers are still hoping that Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha would return to the show.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been seen on the shoot, rumours claim that the young artist is seeking an exit too from the show.

What are your thoughts on these reports? Let us know in the comments below.

