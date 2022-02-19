Actor Simba Nagpal, who is seen as Rishabh Gujral in ‘Naagin 6’, wants to give writing a try and he’d like to do so for Ekta Kapoor’s shows.

When asked if he’d like to write stories for Ekta Kapoor shows, he immediately answers.

“Of course, I do get ideas and I do try to write them down on paper. But as far as writing is concerned, I haven’t thought about it honestly, but yes if I get an opportunity in the future I’d certainly try to do it. Let’s see how it goes in the future,” said Simba Nagpal.

Simba Nagpal who was recently seen on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, furthermore opens up on his passion for direction as well.

“I always wanted to be an actor, and I’m taking baby steps towards my dream. My dreams aren’t limited to just acting. For me it’s not just about acting; it’s about filmmaking!”

“I want to explore each and every side of this industry. Lately I’ve been really interested in directing and I’ve had the habit of writing as well. I write songs, poems and stories. I’m just in my learning phase right now” Simba Nagpal concludes.

Excited about being a part of ‘Naagin 6’, Simba said: “I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma’am’s hit franchise ‘Naagin’! I’ve been associated with Colors for a while now and I’m glad to team up with them once again for such a special project.”

