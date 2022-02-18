If there’s one reality show that’s making headlines every now and then is Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming show ‘Lock Upp’. Earlier today, the makers of the show teased the glimpse of the second contestant with netizens and they think it’s Munawar Faruqui. Now, we have got you an exclusive scoop of information and according to our sources, Karan Mehra’s estranged wife Nisha Rawal along with Payal Rohatgi will soon be making an entry on the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show will be 24*7 live-streamed on ALTBalaji & MX Player and contestants will have to reveal their dirty secrets in order to be in the game. Earlier we reported that Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s show but there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the same.

A source close to Koimoi has confirmed that Karan Mehra’s estranged wife and actress Nisha Rawal will be seen in Lock Upp along with controversy queen Payal Rohatgi. Yes, that’s correct. You heard it right!

Nisha Rawal has been in the news for a while after she spoke of domestic violence against her husband Karan Mehra last year. Payal Rohatgi on the other hand doesn’t really need a reason to be in the news, she’s as fierce as one can get and never shies away from expressing her opinion on anything.

The source revealed, “Nisha has been in the news over the whole divorce controversy. Her career has been on the backburner since quite a while as she’s long been busy with the momma duties. She just felt it was time to revive and Lock Upp seemed to be a perfect opportunity for people to see who she really is.”

Take a look at the trailer here:

Lock Upp goes live on February 27th, 2022.

What are your thoughts on Nisha Rawal and Payal Rohatgi appearing on the controversial show? Tell us in the space below.

