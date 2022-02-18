Disha Parmar Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy With Husband Rahul Vaidya In A Savage Way, Writes, “Never Wearing An Oversized Shirt Ever Again”

It is our culture to expect a married couple planning on expanding their family soon after their walk down the aisle. One couple who recently faced pregnancy rumours was Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar.

For those who don’t know, the married couple was recently spotted posing for the paps while out dining and the video from the same sparked pregnancy rumours amongst the fans. This was owing to the actress wearing an oversized orange shirt recently. Now she has cleared the air around her pregnancy in a sassy and savage manner.

Responding to fans assuming she is pregnant – as she opted for an oversize shirt on a dinner date with hubby Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar posted a humourous note to her Instagram Stories. Taking to the social media platform on Friday afternoon, The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress wrote, “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again!”

But that’s not it, Disha Parmar further added on the same story, “Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant.”

For those wondering what Disha wore to her dinner date with Rahul, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor was dressed in an oversized bright orange shirt that she paired with skinny blue jeans and black sandals. The actress had her hair pulled back in a bun and subtle makeup adorning her face.

Talking about the couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in July 2021. In a recent interview, the couple was asked if they are planning to start a family. While Rahul said he is very eager for it to happen, but it’s ultimately Disha’s decision, the actress said that it’s been less than a year since their wedding and wants to wait a bit longer.

We wish you luck whenever you guys want to start a family.

