Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya previously released his song named ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ and after the release, the singer has been receiving death threats. The song which features Nia Sharma and Rahul has mentioned a deity in the lyrics which appears to be the reason behind receiving the threat calls and messages.

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist had released his latest song for the ongoing festive season. Although the song has gone viral, many people took offence to the song as it has a mention of “Shri Mogal Maa”, a respected deity from Gujarat.

In a video shared on social media recently, Rahul Vaidya expressed his side of the story saying that he will be working on the song again and will re-release it in a couple of days. Until then, the song has been made private on YouTube and can be only seen by people to who the actor wishes to give the song. While talking about the song, he also added that he didn’t appreciate the fact this family was been abused because of the song.

It is also noted by Rahul Vaidya’s spokesperson that he has been receiving death threats from a group of devotees and has ensured that they will rectify the song soon.

The statement read, “Yes it’s true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

The statement continued and read, “However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it.”

