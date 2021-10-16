Actress Madhurima Tuli and actor Vishal Aditya Singh were dating each other back when they met on the sets of the TV show Chandrakanta. However, sadly after dating for few months, the two decided to break up. In an interview, the actress spoke about her relationship and how things turned for the worse for them.

The couple had taken part in the reality dance show Nach Baliye 9, where they were first seen fighting with each other. After that, the two were also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss in its season 13, where things did not turn out well for both of them.

During her recent interview with ETimes, when Madhurima Tuli was asked to open up about the negative impact that she had during her time in Bigg Boss 13, she said, “I don’t regret doing ‘Bigg Boss 13’. But I do regret why couldn’t I control my anger.”

Opening up about her bond with Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli continued, “If he (Vishal) said he was undergoing depression, even I underwent through depression. Even I have been told things. We shared a bond and something like this shouldn’t have happened. It was just not me.”

The actress further stated that Vishal was the one who flung water on her first during the show and that made her angrier. Talking more about what she felt the actress said, “But one needs to understand that he threw water on me first. You will react, you will tend to get angry. Us chakkar mein maine woh kadam utha liya. Galti dono ki thi. But somehow I felt that only I have been punished for it. But aise hi chalta aaya hai. I wonder why are women suppressed and men uplifted?”

The actress also confessed that she considered signing for ‘Khwabeeda’ along with Vishal after completing ‘Bigg Boss 13’ a bad decision.

It is said that Madhurima Tuli had requested Colors channel earlier this year to prevent imitating the Bigg Boss 13 scene where she had whacked Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Still, the event was recreated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which Vishal was a contestant.

