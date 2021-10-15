Bigg Boss 15 premiered just two weeks ago (October 2) and has been making the headlines ever since. While netizens are divided on who they support and not as well as the behaviour of the gharwale and junglewale, seems like all have finally come to a common conclusion – at least after seeing the show’s latest promo.

From the looks of the less than a minute long promo shared by the makers, the contestants have turned the house into a WWE ring and viewers will be set to see one of the biggest fights inside the house to date. The promo shows several contestants climbing on each other during an ugly fight while kicks are also made and loads of yelling is heard.

Sharing a promo of Bigg Boss 15 on Twitter, the show’s official handle tweeted, “Huyi zabardast ladayi #AfsanaKhan aur @ShamitaShetty ke beech Hushed face Kya hai iss ladayi ki wajah? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 mein, tonight at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect”

In the video, we hear the contestants asking Afsana Khan why she was fighting to which, in Hindi, she replied, “I was hit by two legs so I also kicked.” It also sees Shamita Shetty getting into a heated argument with Afsana, claiming that she is not accepting her mistake. When this leads to Afsana asking, “Who is she?” the actress responds by saying, “Don’t know from where has she come.”

Another Twitter user shared a similar extended promo of Bigg Boss 15 writing, “OMG this fight will break all the records of bigg boss.. Too Much!!” Commenting on the current happening in the Salman Khan hosted the show, one viewer wrote, “Wtf is this. itni maramari kyun? Bigboss hai ya WWE?” Another asked, “Are ye nishant ko kon khinch k le gaya ye kya ho raha h dhobi Pachad.” One viewer demanded, “Bhai aise toh pura ghar evict hona chahiye (this way everyone involved in the fight should be evicted).”

Tommorrow Promo.. OMG this fight will break all the records of bigg boss.. Too Much!!#BB15 pic.twitter.com/8WAYNfJNMC — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) October 14, 2021

Other Bigg Boss 15 contestants also noted that the makers decided on the right theme this year – jungle, as there are animals living there. A viewer wrote, “Ye season bara fit jany wala he ….bigboss sach me jungle me janwaro ko ly kr aya he is baar..sary eik dusry par toot pary (This season is very fit…Bigg Boss has actually brought animals in the jungle… everyone is attacking everyone).” Another tweeted, “They took the theme way too seriously. And Bigg Boss bhi inka WWE lite rokne ke bajaye commentary kar rahe hain waah (Instead of stopping their fight, Bigg Boss is busy doing commentary).”

Another wondered how Salman Khan will react to this fight during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “Ye ho Kya RHA hai kaun kis se lad rha hai..aisa lg RHA hai India ne Australia ko haraya hai toh sab ek dusre ke upr lote jaa rhe hai..good job bb nd wait for the weekend ka waar.. Salman will give definitely slow claps for all of you.. (What is this happening? Who is fight with whom…it seems India has beaten Australia and all are jumping on each other).”

What are your thoughts about the Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ behaviour? Let us know in the comments.

