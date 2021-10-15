There ain’t no Navratri unless you go and watch Jethalal and Dayaben doing ‘Garba’ from the previous episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We all know Dayaben’s (played by Disha Vakani) love for ‘Garba’ and how she would just stand up and start dancing anywhere. And her better half Jetha (played by Dilip Joshi) would always support and groove with her.

Today, we bring you a throwback video when the couple did the Garba together and it’s so apt that we just can’t not report it.

The video is from ‘Kavi Hasya Sammelan’ where Taarak Mehta is on the stage and Disha Vakani’s Dayaben just gets up and start doing the Garba and her love for the dance is quite visible in the video. To accompany her, Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal also stands and starts grooving with her.

Jethalal and Dayaben’s video is shared on Arre’s Instagram handle and fans are going gaga over the same.

Take a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s video here:

Ain’t no Navratri without this video, right? Haha!

As soon as Arre shared the video on their Instagram handle, fans started pouring love for the actors and a user wrote, “Jethalal moves🔥🔥🔥”. Another fan wrote, “Jetha bhai u legend !!!” A third user commented, “Daya is the QUEEN of garba 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”.

Meanwhile, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have good news for its fans. Now instead of 5 days, the show will air for 6 days which means that it’ll come from Monday to Saturday from now onwards.

What are your thoughts on Jethalal and Dayaben’s Garba video? Tell us in the comments below.

