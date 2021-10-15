Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya recently released his song titled ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ and post the release of the song, the singer has been getting death threats. The song features Nia Sharma and Rahul has mentioned ‘Shri Mogal Maa’ in the lyrics which happens to be the reason behind getting the threat calls and messages. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rahul’s song for obvious reasons didn’t go well with a section of audiences who have been slamming him for using the goddess in the song especially the Gujarati community.

Ever since ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ is released, Rahul Vaidya has been getting threat calls and messages to remove the mention of the goddess or to completely removed the songs from different streaming platforms.

Not just that, the devotees are also upset about how Nia Sharma has been represented in Rahul Vaidya’s ‘Garbe Ki Raat’. The singer’s spokesperson has confirmed that he has been getting death threats by a section of devotees and has assured that they will rectify the song soon.

The statement read, “Yes it’s true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

The statement continued and read, “However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya’s ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ is currently removed from the streaming platform and the singer will be soon releasing it after rectifying the goddess part.

