If there’s one show that we have literally grown up watching is – CID. From the actors to the storyline, the show has entertained us for years without losing its charm. Narendra Gupta who played the role of Dr R P Salunkhe has now opened up on being a part of such a prominent show for years and if it should come back on television or not.

The cast of the show included actors like Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale and Ansha Sayed in pivotal roles.

In a conversation with ETimes, Narendra Gupta who played the role of Dr R P Salunkhe opened up on the possibility of returning with CID on television and said, “I do not know, but I hope with my fingers crossed that the show returns. Everyone right from the cast and the audience wants to see it come back.”

When asked if he’s in touch with the CID team, Narendra Gupta said, “We speak to each other almost every other day. Around 20 days ago, we planned a get-together and had a small party. Daya (Dayanand Shetty) took the initiative and made all the arrangements. We are like a family. Though we are not shooting with each other anymore, we still remember each other. I miss my CID family and the show like a child would miss his father.”

The CID actor will be now seen in Mauka-e-Vardaat and talking about his character on the show, Gupta said, “Newton Chattopadhyay is a 235-year-old man. Given his experience, he has in-depth knowledge of science, mythology, and history. He tries to help the police officers to combat supernatural villains. This is a very challenging character, one which I have not played yet.”

What are your thoughts on Narendra Gupta’s reaction to the possibility of CID returning to our television screens? Tell us in the space below.

