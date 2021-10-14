The upcoming episode of Color’s The Kapil Sharma Show will see three of the 90s’ most popular Bollywood heroines–Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo Shah gracing the show. While the show promises to be full of fun, a recent report reveals some fun the trio and the host have on sets – that will leave you laughing too.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Kapil quizzing Juhi about her relationship with actress Madhoo and the comedian making a funny comment at her expense later.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during an instance of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Juhi Chawla, “Mujhe abhi ek baat pata chali ki aap aur Madhoo ji aapas mein rishtedaar ho (I just got to know that you and Madhoo are related).” To this, the actress replied saying, “Ya. Ye meri devrani hai (Yes, she is my sister-in-law).”

Hearing about this connection, The Kapil Sharma Show said, “Aapke pati bade hain, inke pati se…us hisaab se (Because your husband is older than her husband… like that).” However, he added, “Nahi toh heroine toh ek doosre se choti hi hoti hain humesha (Otherwise, heroines are always younger than each other).” This left everyone present, guest, audience as well as Archana Puran Singh in splits.

For those who do not know, Juhi Chawla is married to businessman Jay Mehta while Madhoo is married to Anand Shah. Jay and Anand are cousins hence leading to the two becoming sisters-in-law in real life. While Juhi is known for several hit flicks including Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Yes Boss, Ishq and Duplicate, Madhoo gained fame with roles in films like Roja, Phool Aur Kante, Diljale and others.

