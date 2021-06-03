Colors TV Recap: Harman Gets Saumya Home In 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii', Param Forgives Karan In 'Choti Sarrdaarni' & More

Namak Issk Ka

Yug – Kahani’s tiff becomes serious and they mutually agree to take a divorce. He asks the lawyer to get the divorce papers in half an hour. Ravikant requests him to avoid taking such a drastic step, but Yug does not agree. Saroj tries to convince Ravikant that Kahaani is angry, and once she calms down, she will not complain. This triggers Kahani and makes her even more adamant about her decision of filing a complaint against Ravikant. The Lawyer comes with the divorce papers and Yuggives Kahani an option that she can either tear the papers and not file the complaint or sign the papers and leave this house. Kahani signs the papers leaving Yug in shock. At the same time, Gunjan asks her to sign a paper that says that she wants Yug and her to get married. Will Kahaani sign the papers allowing Gunjan and Yug to get married in Colors TV’s Namak Issk Ka?

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

In tonight’s episode, Harman and Saumya meet, and Virat gets emotional on seeing their bond. He misses Heer and hits the goon asking him about her whereabouts. Santbaksh reaches there with the police and gets the criminals arrested. Harman takes Saumya home and Preeto welcomes her with an aarti. After getting back home, Maahi forces Harman to marry her. However, he refuses and tells her that it was all a drama. Soumya is hurt when she sees this and runs away from the house. Will Saumya understand what Harman had planned? And where is Heer afterall?

Choti Sarrdaarni

In Colors TV’s Choti Sarrdaarni’s upcoming episode Karan comes to Seher and asks for forgiveness, but she tells him to stay away as she is upset about what he did. Karan realizes his mistake and is worried for Param. Later, they see that Karan has made a sorry board for Param, and he even tells the truth in front of everyone. They all are shocked, but Param forgives Karan, and they start preparing for the evening party.

At the mehandi celebration, Kulwant bumps into a man, and a file falls from his hand. Kulwant reads the cover which says, ‘Detective Negi, Investigating truck accident’ and the names of the 4 suspects. Negi goes and delivers the file to Meher. As Meher is putting mehandi, she asks Kulwant to read the suspect’s names. Is Kulwant’s name on that list in Colors TV’s Choti Sarrdaarni?

