Indian Idol has been embroiled in a series of controversies in the last few weeks. It all started when Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, shared that he was told to praise every singer irrespective of their singing quality. Now, making comment on the show is none other than, Abhijeet Sawant.

For those who don’t know, just a few days back, Abhijeet Sawant had opened up on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol row. Being the winner of the pilot season, the singer is well aware of how the show operates. He recently shared how nowadays, shows are giving more importance to drama rather than singing skills.

Abhijeet Sawant even indirectly took a dig at Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s affair rumours that were planted by Indian Idol makers. While speaking to Bollywood Life, he said that extra elements are added to gain traction. “Every such element was fake in season 11, I have no clue about this season,” he said while pointing towards Aditya and Neha’s affair.

Abhijeet Sawant even accepted that during his days in Indian Idol, there were such extra elements in the show, but to a lower extent.

“Duration of extra elements used to be short at our time. But more relevance is being given to these elements today. They must give challenging work to the contestants. When you work more on other elements, the level of singing goes down. This is my biggest issue or concern. We must spend more time on singing,” he added.

Abhijeet further shared that such elements must be there to pique interest but the importance should be given to singing skills. “We need to balance such creative ideas with singing. We must be famous because of our singing and not because of these stories,” the Indian Idol season 1’s winner said.

