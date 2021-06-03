Karan Mehra has truly sent shock waves across the entire Industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Nisha Rawal. An FIR was filed and the actor was even arrested by the cops on Monday night. As the case proceeds, here’s what mutual friend Munisha Khatwani has to say about the next steps.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Munisha. The Tarot card reader revealed that she has no personal grudges against Karan. In addition, she spoke about the current situation and Nisha’s next course of action.

A lot of industry friends have been speaking in favour of Karan Mehra. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra even said that he’s Naitik even in real life. Even Bigg Boss fame Manveer Gujjar came in support.

Reacting to the same, Munisha Khatwani said, “I agree, if you meet him face to face, nobody will be able to say. Not that he’s ever been bad towards me. I have nothing against him in that aspect. I am very fond of him in those levels. But, I am against everything that he’s done to Nisha because she’s like a sister to me. I have nothing personal against Karan, he has never treated me badly. But the behaviour he’s done with Nisha, on and off, especially for the last 5-7 years, I’m not in agreement in any of that.”

Nisha Rawal hasn’t opted for a legal divorce proceeding yet.

Asked about the same, Munisha Khutwani said, “I think they’re just figuring it out with the cops and the lawyers and everything, about whatever’s the best mode of action for her (Nisha Rawal). Second, there also has to be an intermediate from Karan’s end as well. So, after all of those things are done, once they have a solution, they’ll figure what to do next. These things can’t be decided in a day, you know? Everything has a course of action.

