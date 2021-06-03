Bigg Boss 14 challenger Rakhi Sawant has been going through a tough time in her personal life. The actress got married to a UK-based NRI, Ritesh. She made some unexpected claims later claiming that he was already married. But what has shocked her further now is the battle between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. Read on for more details!

It all started on Monday night when Nisha and Karan had an altercation at their house. Rawal was allegedly hurt on her head and filed an FIR against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. The cut was so deep that she reportedly had to go through cosmetic surgery yesterday.

Along with the fans, the entire entertainment industry is in shock. Previously, we saw Chahatt Khanna, Gaurav Chopra reacting to the matter and shared how Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal should have handled it privately. Now, below is what Rakhi Sawant has to say about it all.

During her meeting with the paparazzi yesterday, Rakhi Sawant said, “Haa dono hi mere friend hai, mai dono ke sath hi US, America gayi thi ghumne. Mai toh khud hi shocked hu, ab mera shaadi par se, pyaar par se vishwaas uth gaya hai.”

(They both are my friends; I had gone for a vacation with them to the US. I’m myself shocked. I have no faith in marriage or love anymore.)

Meanwhile, Nisha Rawal has also accused Karan Mehra of having an extra-marital affair. Her close friend Munisha Khatwani exclusively spoke to us and gave details of the same.

“It’s not baseless; we have facts to support the same. For sure, there was an affair even if it is not currently there. So, it’s not baseless. It happened about a month because it’s not going on for ages. Even Nisha discovered it about a month and a half ago,” said Munisha Khatwani.

