Actress Rakhi Sawant had managed to make headlines with her antics and absurd statements. She also entertained the audience as she appeared on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Even though her antics with Abhinav Shukla cringe-worthy, she still managed to make noise.

Advertisement

Even after her stint in Bigg Boss, the actress has managed to make headlines by sharing her honest opinion about Kangana Ranaut and stepping out to shop for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit. But now Rakhi’s ‘certificate of virginity is going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had grabbed headlines announcing her wedding with internet sensation Deepak Kalal in 2018. She had allegedly taken a ‘virginity test’ at that time. Sharing it on Instagram, she captioned, “I have proof of im vargin this ishu from jaslok hospital reed prophylactic it’s not a joke okay.” Take a look at her post below:

Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal were supposed to be married on December 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. She even claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were going to attend her wedding. However, the wedding was later cancelled.

The actress then married a businessman named Ritesh on July 28, 2019. She even shared a few pictures from her honeymoon which went viral on social media. She then once again made headlines when ex-flame Deepak Kalal had publically demanded Rs 4 crore for ‘ditching’ him.

While many think that Rakhi Sawant’s marriage to Ritesh is a publicity stunt but the actress in an interview swears on her mother that it is real. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said, “Meri mom se badhkar mere liye koi nahi hai. Main jhooth kabhi nahi bolti (No one is more important to me than my mother. I never lie). I swear on my mom ki mere husband hai, maine shaadi ki hai (that I have a husband and I did get married) but he is not in India, he is out of station.”

Must Read: Exclusive! Arjun Kanungo On Reuniting With Shehnaaz Gill After Waada Hai: “Maybe In The Future, Who Knows”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube