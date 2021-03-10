Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversies ever since she began her career in the entertainment industry. The 42-year-old actress was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 and entertained her fans to the fullest with her stint in the show. Today, we are going to talk about the time when her MMS got leaked online.

Well, Rakhi isn’t the only celebrity whose MMS got leaked, Kim Kardashian became massively popular after her MMS got leaked back in the days.

Rakhi Sawant’s MMS got leaked in 2012 and it’s still not known if it was a mishappening or it happened intentionally. But the actress did take the internet by storm with this and was the talk of the town.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi spoke about the incident and revealed how she was really upset as nothing of this sort of ever happened with her.

Rakhi Sawant said, “ I don’t know who it is, looks like me, maybe she is my duplicate. But it is not me. I am obviously worried about it, but I am a strong woman. I have always risen from my trouble and I am sure I will this time too.”

Rakhi was recently seen in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14 and made headlines for her romance with Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla.

She was indeed one of the most entertaining contestants of this season but was called out by fans when she pulled the strings of Abhinav’s shorts. Fans were really repulsed at her behaviour and called it malicious for doing it on national television.

All said and done, Rakhi Sawant has survived the industry on her own without having a godfather. She has come a long way and we are really proud of her!

