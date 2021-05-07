Arjun Kanungo has made a name with the independent music that he composes and sings. The singer who is now foraying into acting is a flag bearer of indie music for the new generation. But the buzz around his music was crazy when he collaborated with Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill for their hit track Waada Hai. The song maker is now opening up of there is another collab with Gill.

Arjun Kanungo will be soon seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat to promote his film and music. While talking about everything from working with Khan to facing the camera, to what plans he has for the future, Kanungo also shed light on his plans on reuniting with Shehnaaz for a song. Below is all you need to know.

When informed how crazy fans are to see Arjun Kanungo and Shehnaaz Gill together again after Waada Hai, we asked Arjun if there is another collab with the Bigg Boss fame happening anytime soon. He said, “No, not right now. I haven’t really spoken to Shehnaaz in a while. I mean, maybe in the future, who knows. It’s a funny world, you never know. When you are least expecting, there might be a collab.”

When quizzed about his other collaborations in store, Arjun Kanungo said, “There are a few, fun collabs coming up. ‘So Famous’ my new song has dropped and we are doing an EP around it, which is different artists are doing different versions of it. All my favourite indie artists are doing different versions of that song. So I am excited to drop that next to next week, I think between May 8 and May 10 will drop it.”

The Waada Hai composer also spoke candidly about the culture of remixes. Arjun Kanungo said, “So I would say that I am not against remixes, I just feel don’t over do it yaar. If it’s the right remix, I will do it. I have said no to countless remixes. Because I feel like what am I going to do new with this song. If you have given me a song to sing, naya kya kar raha hoon iske sath? I am not judging everybody. You do you in this economy. Whatever works for you, you should do. As an artist, what I am asking is what am I bringing to the table, that’s new to the song? If I can justify that with a proper answer in my mind, I will do it.”

