Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale recently made headlines for their dreamy wedding amid the lockdown. The couple has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The celebration took place in Phagwara, Punjab, where the couple got married at a resort. Various photos, videos surfaced on the internet with fans of the couple making them viral.

According to the latest reports, it’s been said that an FIR was booked against the couple for allegedly flouting the rules and norms of Coronavirus. It’s also been reported that a viral video from the wedding is the reason behind the case.

The said video highlighted a large number of people at the wedding, which is totally against the rules set by the government. The resort in which the marriage of The Kapil Sharma Show’s actors took place is Club Cabana Resort, and an FIR is also lodged against its owner. This information was passed on by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh as per India Today.

The reports state that Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale could face Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from this, there will also be certain sections of the Disaster Management Act.

In the same report, DSP also informed that no one had been arrested yet as the investigation is still on. Stick to this space for the latest updates on this story!

Before this, Sugandha Mishra had opened up on her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show last year. She told us, “Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover Ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow, and I feel my journey with the show halted there.”

