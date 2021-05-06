It often happens that co-stars get replaced owing to creative differences or if they aren’t ready to co-operate with each other. Similarly back in 2013, when Farhan Khan got replaced from show Chanchhan, he said that his exit was because of actress Sanaya Irani. Actor who replaced him, Barun Sobti was then asked his stance about him.

For those of you who don’t know, Barun Sobti and Sanaya worked in a super successful show ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’. Their on-screen chemistry had a massive fan following back then.

Farhan Khan got replaced in Chhanchhan and said his untimely exit was because of his co-star Sanaya Irani. In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Irani called Khan a ‘Liar’. The publication published an article that had the actor’s quotes and it didn’t go well with the production house. Ever since then, there was a lot of tension between the unit and both the actors.

A source close to the portal revealed that “Camps have formed since the article got published. Some support Farhan and some Sanaya.”

An actor from the industry who opted to be anonymous had revealed how Farhan made a ‘big mistake’ by going against Sanaya.

Charu Asopa who played the role of Chhanchhan’s friend Simple on the show revealed, “Sometimes when Sanaya would try to give some constructive suggestions to Farhan to help, he would feel offended. He would wrongly think that she is trying to dominate him.”

Later the publication got in touch with Sanaya Irani’s ex co-star from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Barun Sobti and the actor said, “I don’t really know what has really happened. So I would not like to comment.”

Talking about sharing the screen with Sanaya, Barun said, “No, never. I have never had any issues with Sanaya. She was a lovely co-star to work with. Beyond this, I don’t think I have anything else to say.”

