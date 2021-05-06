Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will witness most of the contestants travel to Cape Town today. Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi are amongst other confirmed contenders this season. There were also talks about Sanaya Irani being a part of the show but she opted out last moment. Here’s what exactly happened.

Advertisement

Last month, there were reports that Sanaya is a part of both, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as well as Bigg Boss 15. The actress was said to have signed her contract for both shows. Well, she definitely was in the run for the Rohit Shetty hosted show but her health condition did not permit her so.

Advertisement

Sanaya Irani in a conversation with Times Of India revealed, “Yes, I was in discussion with the makers, but I can’t take part in it because I suffer from vertigo. Apparently, they tried to work things around it, but I was clear that there are some things I will not do. I am approached every year, but I don’t think I can ever be a part of it.”

Well, that’s not it. Sanaya Irani also confirmed that she isn’t a part of Bigg Boss 15 either. She continued, “It’s not my cup of tea and I hope that I never have to do BB in life. I would do it only when I need the money, which fortunately isn’t the case yet. I think people become meaner when they are inside the house and become best friends once they are out. It makes me wonder what went wrong inside the house. The contestants are prompted to have an opinion, but that’s actually prodding them to be at loggerheads.”

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress also praised Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik for how they played Bigg Boss 14.

“I don’t want to be in a house for three months and fight with people. Having said that, contestants have become so smart that they know they have to give content or else they will be evicted. You can’t step back when you have agreed to be in a race. But to go with this intention ki main toh ladai karunga hi kyunki yahi content hai is wrong. There is so much one can do to entertain the audience rather than fight and bicker all the time. I loved the way Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik conducted themselves in the last season,” Sanaya Irani concluded.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Takes A Jibe At ‘Woke Celebs’ Teaching Proning: “Google Bhi Hai Humare Paas”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube