Social media is a funny place! With a set of pros and cons, it’s a web that has become an integral part of everyone’s life. Especially for celebs, it often grabs the negative limelight. A day ago, veteran singer Lucky Ali witnessed such a mess when he became a victim of a death hoax.

Yes, a day ago, the news of Lucky getting infected with COVID-19 and succumbing to it, made it to social media. Expectedly, it went viral in no time and some even started paying condolences to ‘O Sanam’ hitmaker. Thankfully, his friend and actress, Nafisa Ali, broke her silence and dismissed all such reports as rumours. But now, the man himself has shared a message of his well-being.

Taking to the Instagram story, Lucky Ali wrote: “Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protect us all during this devastating time.”

Check out the screenshot of the story shared by Lucky Ali:

This is not the first time the ace singer has been a victim of the negative limelight. Earlier too there have been reports stating he is unwell.

For those who don’t know, Lucky leads a peaceful life and is now currently in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, addressing the death news, Nafisa Ali had said, “I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have Covid-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine,” as per Times Of India.

