The late Ramanand Sagar’s blockbuster mythological show “Ramayan” is back on television.

The serial had gained immense popularity upon release on Doordarshan in 1987, and the national broadcaster had re-telecast the show during last year’s lockdown. Upon being aired again in 2020, the show once again broke several records of viewership.

The cast members of “Ramayan” have become pan-India celebrities over the decades. Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman are particularly recalled for their performances even today.

This time, “Ramayan” is being aired on Colors channel, starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, who played Ram and Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial “Ramayan”, say the upcoming mythological web series “Ramyug”, also a re-telling of the epic on-screen, brings back memories of their show.

Govil spoke of how technology has taken mythological storytelling to its next level. “I enjoyed the trailer of ‘Ramyug’ with its spectacular use of technology. It’s great to see how one of my most adored characters, Ram, is portrayed in today’s time in this Kunal Kohli directorial. I am happy to see how this version is bringing back a family viewing experience, like the original did back then.”

Added Lahri: “Storytelling in the eighties and the nineties was meant for a Sunday session with family, friends, relatives, neighbours and even unexpected unknown guests in front of the TV. That was the impact created by our show ‘Ramayan’. There is a lot of emotion connected with the ‘Ramayan’. This was true back then and it’s true even now.”

