If there’s one show that all of us have been watching with our families ever since we were young is Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining us for years now and he’s back with Season 13 of the show. The registrations for the show have begun, so what are y’all waiting for?

Advertisement

Sony TV shared the first glimpse of KBC Season 13 and Amitabh seems excited as ever in the latest promo.

Advertisement

Sharing the promo on Sony Entertainment Television’s Instagram official, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen delivering a monologue opening the show and with a caption that read, “Aap ke aur aap ke sapno tak ka faasla ab ho sakta hai poora. Keejiye koshish aur leejiye apne sapno ki ore pehla kadam #KBC ke saath. Shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke sawaal aur registrations 10 May se.”

Take a look at the video here:

Are y’all excited? We sure are.

A user commented to Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 promo and commented, “We want story 9 months ki back Everything in this show has created a special place in the hearts of all of us.” Another user commented, “Amitabh ji your voice is magic. I love you from the bottom of my heart ❤️😍”.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Kunal Kohli launched the first look of his series “Ramyug” recently. Amitabh Bachchan recites the “Hanuman Chalisa” in the first look of the show, to be launched on an OTT platform.

“#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma. Lyrics: Aman Akshar,” Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram.

Kunal Kohli recently helmed the series OTT film “Lahore Confidential”.

What are your thoughts on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13? Tell us in the comments below.

Text Input: IANS

Must Read: “Karan Patel Is The Most Nalla Person,” Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Responds To The ‘Standup Comedian’ Remark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube