Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to issue a statement that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account. She added the hacker was Delhi-based.

“Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through,” Rubina wrote on her verified Instagram page.

“You have so much time to waste…!! … what a waste,” Rubina Dilaik wrote as caption, with her post.

The actress is shooting for her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in Agra right now.

