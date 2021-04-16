Even though Bigg Boss 14 is over, but we are sure that most of the fans are still in its hangover. Fans are very curious to know more about the personal lives of their favourite contestants. They also want to know how their equation is with other contestants after stepping out of the house. We recently happened to chat with one of the most-loved contestants of this season Nikki Tamboli.

Nikki not only entertained all of us with her antics in the house, but her fights with fellow contestants made sure that there was never a dull moment in the house. One thing that fans are still curious about is what kinda equation does she share with Jasmin Bhasin now? All the Bigg Boss fans must be aware that Jasmin was always at loggerheads with Rubina Dilaik and Tamboli was close to the Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress. So this leaves their equation in a jiffy.

When we got a chance to interact with Nikki Tamboli, we had to ask her if her closeness with Rubina Dilaik is affecting her equation with Jasmin Bhasin in any way? Tamboli was quick to answer, “No No No! Matlab Bigg Boss tha jabtak tabtak it was a game. Bigg Boss ke baad bahar aane ke baad, everyone is busy in their own lives. Me, Jasmin and Rubina we are blessed with good work. And humlog itne busy rehte hai kaam me, I don’t know about others, obviously, even they must be having no time for negativity. We have so many fans, we love our fans, and our fans love us to humko buri cheezon me aur negative cheezon me dhyaan dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. We all are just blessed with good work, and we all are doing good.”

Well, okay! We believe this. We hope that whatever Nikki Tamboli is saying is true, and there is no negativity between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin as well.

Later, we later played a small game segment with Nikki where we asked her to choose between Rubina and Jasmin. Without wasting a minute, she chose Dillaik and said, “I will choose Rubina because she is more close to me.”

Now, after this answer, one thing is very clear that Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik’s relationship is very strong, and in fact, they continue to remain good friends. Recently, these two had met along with Abhinav Shukla, and all three of them had a gala time together.

What do you think about Nikki and Jasmin’s equation?

