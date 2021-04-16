The sci-fi series “OK Computer” will be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), 2021. According to the official webpage of IFFR, the series starring Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Radhia Apte has been selected in the Bright Future Programme category.

An ecstatic Vijay tweeted on Thursday: “#OKComputer is going to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021! We are thrilled and honored to be the first ever TV series selected for the festival’s Bright Future Program, dedicated to emerging film talent. Cheers Team @_PoojaShetty @NeilPage @Memewala @IFFR #IFFR2021.”

“OK Computer” is a dark comedy dealing with artifical intelligence. The story revolves around a self-driving car that kills a pedestrian and an investigative officer played by Vijay steps in to solve the case.

The show released on Disney Plus Hotstar and recieved amazing reviews for its concept.

