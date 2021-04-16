Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the reason for a smile for many amid a stressful life. Within half an hour, the sitcom provides an essential dose of laughter which is nothing less than a noble deed. Over the years, it has gifted us several iconic characters, be it Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, Amit Bhatt’s Champaklal and many others.

Advertisement

The show has been part of the Indian television industry for over 12 years and it’s a remarkable feat. We can say that we can’t imagine the actors of the show playing any other characters as they are so good at what they are currently doing. Fortunately or unfortunately, the same is in the mind of the actors too.

Advertisement

Amit Bhatt who plays Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah thinks that he now fears playing any other character. He says that the image he has created in people’s heart, he fears causing any damage to it by playing any other character. He opened up about it during a chat with Jyoti Chahar of The Moi Blog YouTube channel.

On the thought of taking up any other shows and playing different characters especially in web shows, Amit Bhatt said, “Sach batau toh 12 saal bohot lamba time hai. Isse kya hua hai ki boriyat nahi aayi hai but darr lagta hai ki logo ki dimag mein ek kirdaar ki ek image hojati hai. Aap (interviewer) jo bol rahi hai ki ye karna hai woh karna hai, toh uss sab par ab taala laga hai. Kyu ki aisa hai ki aage chal ke aisa kya karenge ki shayad ye jo image hai bani hui (image made by Champaklal’s character) usko kahi logo ke dil mein thais na pohche.”

In English, it means, “To be honest, 12 years is a long time. I am not bored but now there’s a fear in my mind that one character’s image has been stored in people’s mind. So, other all options are locked now. It’s a tough call to select any other character that shouldn’t hurt the image that has been created in people’s mind,” as per the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah x Scam 1992: Jethalal Turns Harshad Mehta In This Viral Video & We Don’t Know How To React!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube