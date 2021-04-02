The Corona Vaccination drive is going on in full swing in our country. Every day we hear about a new celebrity getting vaccinated. It indeed is a memorable moment for anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine shot. The latest name to get added to the list of people getting vaccinated is that of Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal.

As we hear about the sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases, more and more people are flocking towards the vaccination centre to get the jab. Well, this time it is our very own Jethalal and his real-life wife who got the jab.

Dilip Joshi recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself after getting the vaccination. He also urged all his fans to get the jab whenever possible and not neglect it. Posting a picture of him getting the jab, the actor quirkily wrote, “Asli mazza ‘JAB’ ke saath aata hai!.” Check out the post below:

Dilip Joshi further wrote, “My wife and I took our first dose of the Covid vaccine. If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process. Thank you to the staff at Holy Spirit Hospital for an extremely smooth experience . . . #vakkchin #vaccine #vaccinessavelives #NaToCorona #JabToBeatCorona.”

After he shared the update, a fan, made a TMKOC reference comment saying, “Finally doctor haathi ne vaccine laga he diya jetha bhai ko..” While another one made a typical Jethalal comment, “Ab aapko koi TAPLEEK nahi hogi.”

Well, recently, it was reported that Dilip Joshi’s co-star Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide, was tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately isolated himself.

Meanwhile, Dilip grabbed headlines for his rift with onscreen best friend Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha. However, the latter laughed off the rumours and said that there is nothing like a rift going on between them and stated that their relationship is much stronger than their onscreen relationship.

