Celebrities don’t often talk about their personal life in public. But Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is baring it all for her fans in a recent interview. The actress revealed how her son Rudransh is no less than a miracle in her life. Read to know the scoop below.

Rupali revealed that getting pregnant wasn’t easy for her because she has thyroid problems.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rupali Ganguly said, “I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me.”

The Anupamaa actress also took a break for a few years in between. Talking about her work hiatus, Rupali Ganguly said, “Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like ‘nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)’… Having a child was difficult.”

